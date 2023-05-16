Oshi no Ko Cosplay Brings Back Ai Hoshino

Oshi no Ko is now airing its new episodes as part of the ongoing Spring 2023 anime schedule, and one awesome cosplay is gearing up Ai Hoshino for a new performance by bringing her back to the center stage! The Oshi no Ko manga from Kaguya-sama: Love is War and Scum's Wish creator has been one of the more successful manga releases of the last few years, and it's only done better thanks to the successful debut its official anime adaptation this Spring. Fans were introduced to a dark new take on the idol world, and at the center of it all was Ai Hoshino.

Oshi no Ko has been the standout new anime of the Spring 2023 season thanks to the 90 minute long premiere, and it was here that fans got to meet Ai as she tried to rise through the ranks of the idol world. Unfortunately, it was the only episode where fans got to see here before the Oshi no Ko anime's main story moved in a new direction. But thankfully, Ai's been brought to life once more with some perfect and on point cosplay from artist @kan.alyss on Instagram! Check it out:

How to Watch the Oshi no Ko Anime

While Ai Hoshino was only around for a single episode of the anime, Oshi no Ko has kicked off a very interesting new story as a result with its episodes following the 90 minute premiere. If you wanted to check out the bigger hit of the Spring, you can actually find the new episodes of the Oshi no Ko anime exclusively streaming with HIDIVE as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule. As for what to expect from the anime's story, HIDIVE teases Oshi no Ko's story as such:

"When a pregnant young starlet appears in Dr. Gorou Amemiya's countryside medical clinic, he takes it upon himself to safely (and secretly) deliver Ai Hoshino's child. But on the eve of her delivery, he is slain by Ai's deluded stalker — and subsequently reborn as Ai's child, Aquamarine Hoshino! The dark underbelly of the entertainment industry threatens to dull the shine of his favorite star. Can he help his new mother rise to the top? And what will he do when disaster strikes? Based on the seinen drama manga series by Aka Akasaka and serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump."

How are you liking Oshi no Ko's anime run this Spring? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything this Spring in the comments!