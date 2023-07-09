Ultraman Just Wrapped Animation on Its Biggest Movie to Date

Ultraman has been having quite the massive revival over the last few years as the Tokusatsu franchise has been branching out with new projects all over the world, and Ultraman has now taken it a step further by wrapping animation on its biggest movie endeavor to date! Tsuburaya Productions has been expanding their reach with the Ultraman franchise in the last few years with new projects such as anime series with Netflix, the new Shin Ultraman gritty reboot movie, new comics collaborations with major brands, and most curiously a new animated movie project now in the works for an upcoming release with Netflix.

First announced to be in the works back in 2021, fans have been curious to see how the new Ultraman animated movie has been shaping up as it gets closer to its worldwide release with Netflix. A new update from the director and co-writer on the upcoming Ultraman film, Shannon Tindle, has revealed that the team has officially wrapped animation on Ultraman. Which means it's now one more crucial step towards its eventual release around the world with Netflix, and thus fans can get ready!

Netflix's Ultraman Animated Movie Gets Major Update

Tindle shared the following statement on the animation wrapping with fans on Twitter, "We have officially wrapped animation on Ultraman. To say I'm emotional is an understatement. I've worked with many of these animators since Ollie. The entire team brought their A-game EVERY DAY. From the bottom of my heart, thank you [Industrial Light & Magic] and the amazing Tony Fucile." Considering that the work on the film likely began even before it was officially announced, this is a huge move forward for the new take on Ultraman!

Directed by Shannon Tindle, co-directed by John Aoshima, written by Tindle and Marc Haimes for Tsuburaya Productions and Industrial Light and Magic, Netflix teases the upcoming Ultraman CG animated movie as such, "Baseball superstar Ken Sato returns to his home country of Japan to pick up the mantle of Earth-defending superhero Ultraman, but quickly finds more than he bargained for when he's forced to raise the offspring of his greatest foe, a newborn Kaiju. Struggling to balance the roles of teammate and new father, Ken must confront his own ego, his estranged father, and the conniving Kaiju Defense Force to rise up and discover what it truly means to be Ultraman."

