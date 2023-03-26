Oshi no Ko Shares New Trailer, Poster

Buckle up, idol lovers. It seems Oshi no Ko will be here soon. If you did not know, the team at Doga Kobo has been working on an Oshi no Ko anime for some time now. Ahead of its premiere, the show just dropped a new poster and trailer on fans, and they show why Oshi no Ko will be far from your average idol series.

As you can see above, the trailer for Oshi no Ko introduces the world to Aqua and Ruby along with their mother Ai. Things seem simple enough in this trailer as Oshi no Ko brings fans into a world of flashy idols and untouchable talent. However, things take a turn when murder and reincarnation get involved. Japan's top idol ends up birthing reincarnated twins before being killed, and it falls to her kids to figure out who murdered the star.

🌟 NEW ANNOUNCEMENT 🌟



【OSHI NO KO】TV Anime Main Key Visual is here!



💫 Please stay tuned for #OSHINOKO beginning April 12, 2023!



💫 Check out the new trailer: https://t.co/eor2p2CyIk pic.twitter.com/zX0OjQtA7X — 【OSHI NO KO】Global (@oshinoko_global) March 25, 2023

Of course, fans of Oshi no Ko are eager to see how this murder mystery series fairs on the small screen. The Oshi no Ko manga is incredibly popular thanks to author Aka Akasaka, the creator of Kaguya-sama: Love Is War. They pen Oshi no Ko with Mengo Yokoyari under Shueisha, so it seems Jump Comics is about to welcome another hit to television. The publisher is also welcoming other hits like Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku to television as MAPPA Studio is overseeing its anime. So if you aren't gearing up for the Spring 2023 season, you better get your schedule together ASAP.

If you are not caught up on Oshi no Ko, the manga is still in publication, so you can read up on it right now. As for the anime, Oshi no Ko will debut on April 12th before being simulcast on HIDIVE stateside. You can read up on the story's official synopsis below for all the details:

"Gorou is a gynecologist and idol fan who's in shock after his favorite star, Ai, announces an impromptu hiatus. Little does Gorou realize that he's about to forge a bond with her that defies all common sense! Lies are an idol's greatest weapon in this outrageous manga from Aka Akasaka (Kaguya-sama: Love is War) and Mengo Yokoyari (Scum's Wish)."

Will you be tuning into Oshi no Ko when its anime goes live? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.