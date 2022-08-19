Overlord's New Movie Drops First Poster

Overlord is one of the biggest Isekai series in the world today, thanks to flipping the genre on its head by introducing a protagonist who takes on the role of a magical world's greatest villain. Dropped into the universe of an MMORPG, the player from the real world is dropped into a character of his own making, the skeleton sorcerer known as Ainz Ooal Gown, with the fourth season currently underway. Now, a new poster has arrived for the upcoming film of the franchise, covering the "Holy Kingdom Arc".

Isekai is big business in the medium of anime, with more series arriving than fans know what to do with. If you're unfamiliar with this genre, it typically takes a regular person from a world, not unlike our own and then drops them into a magical world, which can oftentimes seem similar to those established by the likes of World of Warcraft and Final Fantasy. To help differentiate themselves, a number of series will flip the scripts, as is the case with Overlord, which not only sees the protagonist becoming a nigh-invincible magic wielder but also grants the giant skeleton a gigantic army of his own to do with what he wishes.

The Official Twitter Account for Overlord shared the new poster for the upcoming Isekai film, giving us quite the look for the anti-hero along with some of the characters that he'll be encountering in this new adventure:

Overlord, like a number of other Isekai, first began as a light novel series, with the first volume hitting the stands in 2010. The anime adaptation was introduced to the small screen in 2015 and has had Studio Madhouse, the same animators responsible for One-Punch Man's first season, and Hunter x Hunter.

If you haven't had the chance to dive into this Isekai series, the first three seasons are currently available on Crunchyroll, with the streaming service offering the following description:

"When a popular MMORPG is scheduled to be shut down permanently, veteran player Momonga refuses to log out. As NPCs begin to develop personalities and minds of their own he decides to put his skills to use as the game's new overlord."

What do you think of this new poster for the upcoming Isekai film? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Isekai.