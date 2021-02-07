Pacific Rim: The Black Releases New Posters and Stills

✖

Pacific Rim helped breathe new life into kaiju flicks upon its debut, and its legacy continues to influence the genre today. Right now, the series promises to live on all thanks to Netflix and its plans to adapt the franchise in an anime. Pacific Rim is set to make its big comeback next month, and a new update gives fans its first look at the big original series.

Over on Twitter, Netflix got the ball rolling with its sneak-peek at Pacific Rim: The Black. The streaming service uploaded four new posters for the anime with each one featuring a different monster. It seems these are the kaiju that plunged Australia into chaos within the show, so fans better get used to seeing them.

Of course, that was not all. Netflix went on to release a poster that showcases the Jaeger used in Pacific Rim: The Black. The rest of the images released seem to be taken straight from the anime itself. The stills showcase our two leads as the brother-sister duo continue their travels around Australia. And as monsters continue to ravage the continent, well - their travels are way more difficult than you might expect.

Currently, Pacific Rim: The Black is slated to debut on March 4. Co-created by Craig Kyle (Thor: Ragnarok) and Greg Johnson (X-Men: Evolution), Pacific Rim: The Black is produced by Legendary Television for production studio Polygon Pictures (the studio behind the Godzilla anime film trilogy, Levius, and Ajin: Demi-Human). You can read up on its official synopsis below:

New images/artwork from 'Pacific Rim: The Black' have been revealed. pic.twitter.com/S5tD4r7MaY — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) February 6, 2021

Another new poster for 'Pacific Rim: The Black' has been released. pic.twitter.com/RsuKdjcZby — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) February 6, 2021

"There was a time when Kaiju rose from the Pacific Rim only to encounter gigantic robots, Jaegers, built to fight them back. That time has passed. Now, Australia has been overrun by Kaiju, forcing the evacuation of an entire continent. Left behind, teenage siblings Taylor and Hayley embark on a desperate search for their missing parents, teaching themselves to pilot a battered, long-abandoned Jaeger to help in their quest and give them even the slightest hope of surviving."

What do you think of these new promos? Are you hyped for Pacific Rim's anime? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.