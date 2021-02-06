Netflix's Pacific Rim: The Black Reveals Poster and Episode Order

✖

Netflix has revealed a new poster and the episode order for its new anime based on Legendary's Pacific Rim franchise, Pacific Rim: The Black. Pacific Rim went on to two successful film releases a few years ago, and fans have been wanting to see more of the franchise ever since considering how fun and wide of a kaiju world that it had created. It seems we'll be getting an opportunity to see more fairly soon as Pacific Rim makes its official anime debut with Netflix. Announced to be in the works back in 2018, the anime will finally make its grand premiere.

Pacific Rim: The Black will be officially releasing on Netflix March 4th this year worldwide. In an official press release for the new series, Netflix has confirmed that Pacific Rim: The Black will be running for seven episodes in total at 30 minutes each. They have also released a new poster for the new anime series as well that shows the size difference between its human characters and kaiju threats. You can check it out below:

(Photo: Netflix)

Co-created by Craig Kyle (Thor: Ragnarok) and Greg Johnson (X-Men: Evolution), Pacific Rim: The Black is produced by Legendary Television for production studio Polygon Pictures (the studio behind the Godzilla anime film trilogy, Levius, and Ajin: Demi-Human). Netflix officially describes the series as such:

"There was a time when Kaiju rose from the Pacific Rim only to encounter gigantic robots, Jaegers, built to fight them back. That time has passed. Now, Australia has been overrun by Kaiju, forcing the evacuation of an entire continent. Left behind, teenage siblings Taylor and Hayley embark on a desperate search for their missing parents, teaching themselves to pilot a battered, long-abandoned Jaeger to help in their quest and give them even the slightest hope of surviving."

Pacific Rim's two film series might be the only live-action takes on the franchise we get for a while (at least as far as Guillermo Del Toro has opened up about), so it's good to see the franchise is continuing with these special anime spin-offs for fans to enjoy the world with. But what do you think?

What's your first impression of Pacific Rim: The Black so far? Will you be checking it out on Netflix this March?