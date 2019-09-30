Panic at the Disco’s Brendon Urie Reveals Love for Demon Slayer, Anime

As celebrities continue to grow their social media followings, it’s become easier to tell what the stars are into. For some of those A-listers, they find themselves loving all things Japan as stars like Michael B. Jordan and Ariana Grande haven’t shied away from their otaku interests. And thanks to a recent livestream, fans know they can add Brendon Urie to the list.

Recently, the lead singer of Panic at the Disco went live on Twitch to speak with fans. The stream, which took place in August, has now gone viral after a muted clip from the video surfaced showing Urie going all in with a certain song from Demon Slayer.

As you can see above, Urie is shown speaking with a few fans commenting on his livestream, and he decides to play some background music. The song he chose to play is the main theme song of Demon Slayer, and fans were surprised to hear “Gurenge” by LiSA.

The clip shows Urie singing along to parts of the song, and it ends with frontman talking about his growing love for anime with fans. It turns out Urie got his start with anime years ago when his older siblings introduced him to Hayao Miyazaki films like Howl’s Moving Castle. In fact, Urie says Spirited Away is his “favorite” film of the bunch, and Urie’s interest in anime grew from there.

“I watched a few of Dragon Ball Z when I was younger-younger… I’ve seen Death Note,” Urie said before adding: “I think I’m going to get more into it. There’s a lot of really good ones out there.”

Now, fans are curious how far Urie may be with Demon Slayer as the show is one of the most recent series to hit the mainstream. The show debuted earlier this year to rave reviews, and its season one finale went live over the weekend. If the series’ clout was not at a high already, Urie’s shoutout would have driven it up a notch, but Demon Slayer is well-respected enough nowadays that such an endorsement simply solidifies its all-star reputation.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba debuted in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. You can read its synopsis here: “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons… Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”