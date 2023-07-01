Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt Reveals First Look at Revival

Studio Trigger took the stage at Anime Expo to show off more of what's coming from its big Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt revival anime project! Studio Trigger has a lot of new projects now in the works, and it also has quite a lot to celebrate with many of its more popular projects hitting milestone anniversaries. This is the case for their plans at Anime Expo 2023 this year with not only plans to show off their next big anime adaptation, Delicious in Dungeon, but celebrating classic releases such as Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann, and new takes on old favorites such as Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt.

Taking the stage during Anime Expo 2023, Studio Trigger not only revealed more of the now in the works Delicious in Dungeon anime adaptation, but detailed more of the Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann 15th Anniversary release and Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt's new project. Showing off the first trailer for the Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt anime return (which will be a massive revival from its old Gainax studio days in the original release), fans have gotten the first look at what's next in this unexpected comeback! Check it out below:

Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt New Anime Details Revealed

Currently with the working title of "New Panty and Stocking" Studio Trigger has yet to reveal what kind of form this new project will take when it releases. The first members of the staff have been confirmed during the Studio Trigger panel at Anime Expo 2023 (of which ComicBook.com was in attendance) with Hiroyuki Imaishi, Masahiko Otsuka, SUSHIO, Hiromi Wakabayashi, and Shigeto Koyama are currently attached to the new Panty and Stocking anime project. Imaishi noted that he has been trying to get the Studio Trigger higher ups to produce more of this anime, and has been happy to see fan response.

There is currently no release date set for the new Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt anime project yet, but the team behind it all made sure to note to fans that they have a ton of ideas for the new project should it carry on for much "10 seasons and a movie." Noting that Trigger has officially acquired the rights to the Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt, now fans are just eager to see what could be coming to the "New" version of the classic!

How do you feel about Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt coming back with a new anime? What are you hoping to see when it releases? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!