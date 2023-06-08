Studio Trigger Has a Panty and Stocking Update Coming

Studio Trigger has a lot of shows under its belt, and most of them are hits. From Kill la Kill to Cyberpunk Edgerunners, the list goes on and on. Last year, the anime studio left fans buzzing after it was announced a new Panty and Stocking with Garterbelt project was in the works. So if you are looking forward to the comeback, buckle up! It seems an update is on the horizon.

Over on Twitter, Studio Trigger hyped fans for its upcoming appearance at Anime Expo in Los Angeles next month. It was there fans learned the company is bringing a ton of shows for a main stage panel. Studio Trigger will premiere titles like Delicious in Dungeon, and apparently, we will get some updates on Panty and Stocking.

https://twitter.com/trigger_inc/status/1666670185913417729?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“We’re double dipping, no ‘triple dipping’ for this year’s panel! We’re bringing many of TRIGGER’s star members to celebrate the world premiere of Delicious in Dungeon, the 15th anniversary of GURREN LAGANN the movie, and to further blueball our fans with PSG updates,” Studio Trigger shared.

Of course, fans of Panty and Stocking are eager to see what is going on with this update. Studio Trigger announced the Panty and Stocking revival at Anime Expo last year, and guests at the event were shown key art for the project. However, nothing about the comeback has been shared since. All we know is that Panty and Stocking is returning with a new project under Studio Trigger’s thumb. And given the series’ wild reputation, you know the company is going all in.

If you are not familiar with Panty and Stocking, you can find the anime streaming on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Amazon Prime. For more details on the comedy, you can read its official synopsis below:

“The Anarchy Sisters are technically angels who were kicked out of heaven for bad behavior (how they got there in the first place is anyone’s guess). They’re condemned to fight ghosts in Daten City until they earn enough “heaven coins” to buy their way back in. Blonde Panty wants to have sex with every male she encounters; dark-haired Stockings constantly stuffs herself with sweets. They’re sent on missions by the dubious African-American caricature Garterbelt, a thug-turned-reverend with a secret fondness for young men. When the going gets tough, the sisters get tougher: Panty’s panties turn into a gun and Stockings’ stockings into swords, weapons that enable them to wreak havoc on the threatening ghosts. Panty & Stockings is crude in every sense of the word: The designs are awkward and unattractive; the animation is minimal; and the dialogue is a nonstop string of profanity that makes the cast of South Park sound like choirboys.”

