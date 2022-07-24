Studio Trigger Addresses Inferno Cop Season 2 Plans

Studio Trigger is one of the biggest production houses in anime, and it has spent ten years building an excellent portfolio. From Kill la Kill to Promare, the team has done it all, and there is more left to do. In fact, plenty of fans are waiting for classic Trigger titles to make a comeback, and Inferno Cop is one of them. But when it comes to a second season, well – fans should not get too excited.

Recently, the team at Studio Trigger appeared in the United States at Anime Expo to celebrate its anniversary. It was there producer Hiromi Wakabayashi took fan questions, and he said season two of Inferno Cop has been troubled by development issues for a long time.

When asked if season two was still happening, Wakabayashi said the studio would need a specific direction to take the sequel. Studio Trigger really did want to make a new season, but a series of unfortunate events made development impossible. But if the right creative team and cast ever come together, the studio is open to revisiting Inferno Cop.

This update may not be one fans wanted to hear, but it is good to know where Inferno Cop stands. A second season was ordered back in 2017, but the death of star Junichi Goto turned those plans on their head. The actor's untimely death complicated the development of season two, and there are some roadblocks studios cannot overcome when planning sequels. So if you were really hoping Inferno Cop would return with new episodes, don't get your hopes up.

Do you feel like Studio Trigger could pull off an Inferno Cop comeback? Or is the anime good with just one season?