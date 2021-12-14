Park So Dam, one of the breakout stars from Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite, has been diagnosed with cancer. The information comes from South Korea after the actress’ agency posted an update for fans. It was there netizens were informed Park’s cancer was discovered during a routine medical check-up, and she has undergone surgery to address the issue.

According to Artist Company, the agency says Park was diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer earlier this year. The actress was diagnosed after visiting the doctor for a physical and has since undergone surgery. As such, Park is taking part in recovery, and Artist Company says the star will not be doing press for her upcoming movie Special Cargo from Park Dae Min. And at this time, there is no word on whether Park’s future projects might be delayed or impacted.

Obviously, Park has earned the support of fans online, and she has amassed a loyal community over the years. The 30-year-old rose to fame in 2015 thanks to her work in series like Cinderella with Four Knights as well as Record of Youth. Of course, she is known best internationally for her role in Parasite. The 2019 movie not only won a Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival but an Academy Award to boot for Best Picture. Since then, Korean film and television have taken a bigger stage in Western pop culture. Shows like Squid Game have proven as much, and Park’s piece in the South Korean wave has turned her into a role model for millions. And now, they are all sending Park their very best as she recovers from surgery.

Our best wishes go out to Park and their loved ones during this recovery period.

