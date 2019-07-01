Pokemon Teases Alolan League’s Anime Debut in New Trailer

Ash competing in the Pokemon League is always one of the most exciting times of the anime series, and the battles to make it to the top seem to old get fiercer with each new generation. Pokemon: Sun and Moon‘s anime has been a huge success with fans for its more relaxed approach to its Alolan region adventures than previous iterations, but fans have been keeping an eye out for when the generation’s official Alolan League would finally kick-in.

After introducing the Alolan League into the anime officially months ago, fans have been waiting to see the Alolan League in action. It seems they will finally get their chance as the Alolan League arc shifts into gear next month. Check out the trailer above!

This is a pretty hefty trailer for the Alolan League as it goes all the way back to the Indigo League in the anime. Taking fans through each new Pokemon League from then on, it’s a good reflection on Ash’s journey so far. But the real meat of the trailer is towards the end as fans get a tease of many of the battles Ash will face off against as he tries to make it to the top of this League too.

But fans are definitely wondering what Ash’s odds of winning this League are. Seeing his final five Pokemon going into this new League, and given his past of not taking the crown, fans are worried for Ash once more. But perhaps this will end up more like the anime original Orange League and Ash will walk out victories? It certainly seems that way as a much more humble affair.

The Alolan League arc of the Pokemon anime kicks off on July 7th, so fans will see how far Ash will go! If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”