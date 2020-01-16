Pokemon Animator Reacts to Team Rocket Concerns

With Ash Ketchum winning a tournament championship in the Alola League battles, the latest season of the anime has not only seen our protagonist amplifying his strength thanks in part to his training regiment and new pocket monster encounters, but it has also given us a Team Rocket that has entered into a brand new weight class. While the trio of Jesse, James, and Meowth remains the same, their boss Giavonni has given them the ability to access stronger, more deadly Pokemon on a whim. With this new change, some Poke-Fans have expressed reluctance at the new edge given to the villainous team, and one creator on the current season has posted a rebuttal!

Twitter User DogasusBackpack translated the tweet from an animator on the anime series, Sayuri Ichiisi, stating that all fans that have a problem with the current power up of Team Rocket should stop pinging her specifically, as she has no say on the matter, or the story overall, of what is done with the three troublemakers of the Pokemon universe:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Animator Sayuri Ichiishi’s been getting DMs from English speaking foreigners about the way the Rocket trio’s being handled but can’t do anything because she doesn’t have any say on the matter. She suggests sending any such suggestions to places like ShoPro or TV-Tokyo instead. https://t.co/oD0D9ltV0h — Dogasu (@DogasusBackpack) January 14, 2020

Team Rocket has been harassing Ash Ketchum since nearly the beginning of his journey to becoming one of the world’s greatest Pokemon trainers. Jesse, James, and Meowth were previously the eternal screw ups of the villainous organization, almost always failing in their task of securing new pocket monsters for their boss. Now, with a new device that allows them to summon the strongest creatures that Team Rocket has captured in the past, the trio of lunkheads have seemingly become much more of a threat.

While fans are debating whether or not this is a good change of pace, it’s still far too early to see how this development will affect both the trio and their targets that are in the form of Ash, Go, and any other trainer unfortunate to have Pokemon they desire.

How do you feel about Team Rocket’s current power up? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, Pokemon, and definitely Team Rocket!

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. There’s also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco.