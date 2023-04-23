New Pokemon Theory Says Ash Isn't As Old As We All Think

Pokemon has entered a new era, and so far, the anime is sitting well with fans. After all, the world bid Ash Ketchum farewell earlier this year as his tenure with the Pokemon anime came to a close. We have two new leads carrying the anime now, but no one is letting Ash be forgotten. In fact, there are still questions popping up about the hero to this day, and a new theory is going viral as it suggests Ash isn't as old as we may expect.

After all, everybody knows the joke about Ash and why dermatologists hate him. The kid was on television for decades and yet never aged a second. Ash began the anime as a 10-year-old, and he canonically ended the series as such. But of course, Pokemon fans tend to age the character up in their own canon.

if ash ketchum aged 1 day per episode:



ash age 10 – kanto & orange (120)

ash age 11 – johto & hoenn (160 + 190 = 350)

age age 12 – sinnoh & unova (190 + 140 = 330)

ash age 13 – kalos & alola (140 + 145 = 285)

ash age 14 – journeys & mezase (150)



he would be 15 by horizons's end pic.twitter.com/bCTC3msuVE — ◓ (@KuroBlitz96) April 22, 2023

There are some who think Ash should be well into his 30s given his TV tenure, but a new theory suggests otherwise. Over on Twitter, KuroBlitz96 pitched their own math for Ash Ketchum's age. They suggest the hero left the anime as a 15-year-old trainer, and they figured this by equating each of their episodes to a single day.

When Ash was 10, he spent his first anniversary in the Kanto region before moving on to Pokemon Orange. As 11, he moved to Johto and Hoenn before his next birthday was spent in Sinnoh and Unova. By the time Ash would have been 13 years old, he would be traveling Kalos and Alola. Then at 14 years old, Ash would have finished traveling through Pokemon Journeys and his farewell season. Ash's anime finale would leave him at about 15 years old give or take a few episodes, and that age better suits a trainer of Ash's reputation.

Of course, this theory is nothing but a headcanon, but Pokemon fans admit this math fits better. Pokemon may have wanted Ash to be forever 10 years old, but even the anime aged up the trainer's design over the years. Given his incredible adventures as a trainer, it feels like Ash could have realistically done all he did in the universe within 5 years. Him being 15 years old fits better than Ash being 10 or even 30. But of course, it is up to you to decide what your headcanon is.

For now, time will tell whether Ash returns to the screen. The Pokemon anime bowed the trainer out as its lead, and Pikachu went out with him. Now, a new anime is out, and Pokemon Horizons has two new leads. Liko and Roy are the focus of Pokemon's new era. So if you want to meet these successors, Pokemon Horizons is airing weekly in Japan; No release info for this Pokemon anime has been shared stateside as of yet.

What do you think of this latest Pokemon theory? Will we see Ash again in the Pokemon anime...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.