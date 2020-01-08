Pokemon Gives Ash a Major Battle Frontier Victory

Ash Ketchum is on a roll these days. The Pokemon hero made a name for himself decades ago when his show went live, and it is thriving still today. Not long ago, the franchise stepped out with a new series that paired Ash with a new co-lead, and they are out having all sorts of adventures. So it only makes sense for Ash to revisit one of the areas he has been the most successful in…

Yes! That is right! If you guessed Ash returned to the Hoenn region, then give yourself a big high five. The hopeful Pokemon Master returned to the area with Go at his side, and he left with a big prize in hand.

As it turns out, Ash decided to pay the Battle Frontier a visit when he returned to Hoenn. For those of you who remember, the boy hit up the area seasons ago and came out as a victor in the end. For some fans, the win marked the first regional champion under Ash’s belt, and he decided to add another win to that list with the Flute Cup.

The latest Pokemon episode saw Ash and Go enter the cup even if the latter was a bit scared. Ash, the ever-seasoned trainer, took things on headfirst with Pikachu at his side. He also roped in Mr. Mime as his other team member, and Mimey slayed the day. In fact, it was thanks to Mr. Mime that Ash took home the trophy, leaving fans to cheer on the rather unexpected underdog.

With a new trophy in hand, it will not take long before Ash gets a second wind going. He won the Alola Championship at the end of Pokemon Sun and Moon, but there is more to explore. In a future Pokemon episode, the trainer will get to meet the champion of Galar, and Ash has yet to tackle that region’s gym scene. So if the boy has learned anything, he will take note of how Galar’s current champion fights… you know, for future reference.

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. Staff confirmed for the new series include Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, and Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor.