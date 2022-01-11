Pokemon Is Releasing a New Special All About Bidoof

Pokemon has a busy year ahead of it, and the series is about to go off in a couple of weeks. If you did not know, Pokemon Journeys: Arceus is about to make landfall, and the anime is moving into new arcs as well. Between its trading cards and video games, The Pokemon Company has a lot going on, and now a new anime special is on its way to bring Bidoof to life.

And yes, you did read that right. Bidoof is living his best at the moment, and that is all thanks to fans. The beloved beaver is getting an anime special of his own, and the original piece will explore Bidoof’s last stand.

https://twitter.com/SerebiiNet/status/1480585513774071814?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The update came straight from The Pokemon Company as the brand confirmed its plans to hype Bidoof. At 9:00 PM EST, fans can head over to the company’s Youtube page to watch Bidoof’s Big Stand. At this point, fans know little about the special, but they do know it will focus on its titular hero. The project will follow Bidoof as he tries to find his niche in the world, but he’ll have more trouble doing so than he expected. So if you’d like you can find the episode’s synopsis below:

“A bumbling Bidoof with a tendency to bite off more than it can chew finds itself between a rock and a hard place as it embarks on a journey to find its place in the world.”

This special will kick off 2022 in a big way, and of course, Bidoof is enjoying the ride. There is nothing else for the Pokemon to do than embrace his Internet fame at this point. After all, Bidoof has become an almost mascot for the Pokemon fandom online, and his popularity has surged accordingly. So if Bidoof gets his own marketing push this year, well – you shouldn’t be all that surprised!

