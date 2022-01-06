Pokemon Fans Are Hyping Its Criminally Underrated Monsters

You may not have seen it coming decades ago, but Pokemon is one of the most popular franchises in the world right now. Everything from its trading cards to its games sells like mad, so Pikachu’s pockets stay padded. As the series mascot, Pikachu gets tons of love from fans, and so do hundreds of his friends. But sadly, not every monster gets treated quite the same.

Yes, you know it just as well as we all do. Pokemon has its favorites. Whether we’re talking Pikachu or Charizard, the franchise has a group of monsters it loves the best. However, the favorites picked by fans are often different, and that is why the fandom is taking time to rank the most underrated beasts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the slides below, the picks went live after a user asked the question on fans’ minds. When it comes to Pokemon, which of its underrated monsters is the best? Of course, fans were quick to share there picks, and you can read some of the most popular pulls below. So if we are all lucky, Pokemon might just revisit these monsters in a project down the line…

Which Pokemon do you think gets the shaft more often than not? Or are there any you feel are overrated? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

What a Waste

https://twitter.com/AAG_Frost/status/1474850171859132422?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The Idea of It All

https://twitter.com/FlannaganTheRed/status/1475415486628347907?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

R E S P E C T

https://twitter.com/Cassichu/status/1475072306917556225?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Don’t Do It

https://twitter.com/Polteaheist/status/1474848490337492996?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Look at That Face!

https://twitter.com/PyrotechnicRoo/status/1474870232615370754?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

We Need More

https://twitter.com/Son0fTito/status/1475219073558409216?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

It’s True Though