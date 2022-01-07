Pokemon Journeys Gets a Classic Makeover with This New Art

Pokemon Journeys has given us an Ash Ketchum who is perhaps more confident than we’ve ever seen him before, hot on the heels of his first Pokemon tournament win and capturing some of the strongest pocket monsters he’s owned to date. Now, one fan artist has imagined what Ash and Goh’s current adventures would look like if it had debuted in the same year as the first series in 1997, that introduced many fans to the world of Ash and company.

Alongside Ash Ketchum’s journey and role as the main protagonist of the series, the villains of Team Rocket, Jesse, James, and Meowth, have been hounding him for decades. In a recent episode, many believed that Team Rocket was giving a fond farewell to the franchise, even with Pokemon Journeys giving them some amazing technology to help in their nefarious mission. Most likely, the trio will return in the future in their continued attempts to swipe pocket monsters, including Ash’s Pikachu. Ketchum might never age in the Pokemon television series, but his roster is sure to change with each subsequent storyline.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter Artist Yinyang Gio 14 imagines what Pokemon Journeys would look like if it had debuted around twenty-five years ago, giving the Ash Ketchum and Goh of today a major makeover and transporting them back to 1997 when the television series for Pokemon introduced us to the world of pocket monsters:

https://twitter.com/YinyangGio14/status/1478627608233455617

One of the major events that is coming up for Pokemon Journeys is a new anime storyline that will tie into the story of Pokemon Arceus, which is the much anticipated next entry of the video game series on the Nintendo Switch. With the television series recently taking the opportunity to explore the multiverse and introduce new versions of some of fans’ favorite trainers, it seems that this year is set to be a big one of the anime franchise of pocket monsters.

What do you think of this re-imagining of the current characters and events of Pokemon Journeys? What predictions do you have for the journey of Ash Ketchum in 2022? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.