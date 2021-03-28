Pokemon Fan Makes Misty the Very Best with New Cosplay

✖

Pokemon is bigger than ever these days as the franchise continues to rake in money. From the anime to video games and merchandise, Pikachu knows no bounds when it comes to making cash. Of course, fans all over the world have come to respect Pokemon's legacy over the decades, and they are game to celebrate their favorite trainers on a whim. So over on Instagram, it was only right for Misty to go viral with a special cosplay.

The whole thing began thanks to the Instagram user kainosaurus_ as they shared their latest look with fans this month. The fan decided it was time to give Misty a try, and we have to say the Water-type trainer looks better than ever in this shot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex (@kainosaurus_)

As you can see above, Misty comes to life with a bright ginger wig that is styled after her anime updo. With a yellow crop top on, the look comes together with a pair of light high-waisted jean shorts and red suspenders. Finally, a pair of high-top sneakers pulls the look together into one fans all know.

This cosplay shines a gorgeous look on Misty, and fans were able to get their own bit of cosplay history for the trainer this year. Levi's announced it was creating a line of clothes in 2021 to celebrate Pokemon's 25th anniversary. Part of the collection included a replica of Misty's iconic outfit that fans could buy, and they did in droves. So if the site is all sold-out of the Pokemon piece, you can surely assemble your own or find your size on the secondhand market!

