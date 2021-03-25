Pokemon Cosplay Arrests Fans with Officer Jenny Makeover

✖

Pokemon has plenty of iconic characters around for fans to enjoy, and it seems few are as popular than Officer Jenny. Aside from Ash and Pikachu, the anime's cast of side characters continue to grow in popularity by the day. This means Nurse Joy and Officer Jenny get all kinds of love, and one cosplayer decided to stop the show with their take on the latter recently.

Taking to Instagram, the cosplayer hannahstuart updated fans with their most recent look. Stuart felt it was time to honor Officer Jenny with a special tribute, and she gave the police officer a special updo that the anime really should consider.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hannah stuart (@hannnahstuart)

"Just put my hair in a messy bun cause there was no way of getting that hair she has," the cosplayer wrote.

As you can see above, Officer Jenny is rocking a classic look in this photo with her black brimmed hat and white gloves. The Pokemon look completes itself with a multicolored top and navy pencil skirt cinched by a snug belt. Stuart managed to get a crossbody bag for the cosplay as well, and fans admit the look does Officer Jenny plenty of justice. And if you disagree, well - I'm sure the heroine could find something to fine you for!

