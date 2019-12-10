Pokemon: The Series Introduces the Galar Region

Pokemon: The Series has been a much different take on the Pokemon anime franchise than in previous years. Although Pokemon Sun and Moon shook up the series in a pretty significant way with its dramatic visual overhaul, the newest iteration of the series has shaken things up with its structure. Because rather than immediately venture to the newest region of the franchise introduced in the Pokemon Sword and Shield video games, Ash and new protagonist Go took four episodes to set things up before finally heading to the new region.

Episode four of the new series has finally introduced the Galar region to the anime, and Ash and Go are there to explore not only the new species of Pokemon introduced but to investigate reports of Pokemon suddenly growing in size. Here’s a look at some of the anime’s depiction of the first city of Wyndon thanks to @CentroPokemon on Twitter.

Así se ve Wyndon / Ciudad Puntera de Galar en el anime de Pokémon. pic.twitter.com/5wEwHJMaUn — Centro Pokémon (@CentroPokemon) December 8, 2019

After introducing some new elements to the anime series as Ash and Go grew closer as friends, the two of them are officially beginning their journey in full. But it’s a bit different this time as Ash and Go have headed to the Galar region for the specific goal of seeing the anomaly which has caused Pokemon to suddenly grow to a massive size. Debuting the new region in the fourth episode is a pretty big deal too as the series usually makes Ash explore the region by the second, if not first episode.

But with Galar’s debut in the anime series, the anime is beginning to open up just a bit more. Ash and Go are introduced to a mischievous Scorbunny, who had formed a makeshift gang with a trio of Nickit. The group has been causing trouble in the town as they have been stealing food to keep themselves fed, and in the time dealing with this group, Go grew closer to this Scorbunny. Fans will be seeing more of this Scorbunny in the next episode, and more of the Galar region too as Ash and Go’s new journey has officially begun.

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. Staff confirmed for the new series include Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor, Shoji Yonemura overseeing series construction, Shuhei Yasuda serving as character designer, Masafumi Mima as sound director, Yuki Hayashi as series composer. Voice cast members include Daiki Yamashita as Go, Yuichi Nakamura as Professor Sakuragi, Kana Hanazawa as Koharu, Megumi Hayashibara as Jessie, Shinichiro Miki as James, and Inuko Inuyama as Meowth.