‘Pokemon’ Anime Shares Hilarious ‘Godzilla,’ ‘Ultraman’ Easter Eggs

The Pokemon anime series has seen many different iterations and regions over its long tenure, but fans have been particularly enjoying the Sun and Moon releases of the series for several reasons. While its initial foray into more a humorous and playful style rubbed fans the wrong way at first, the series has become a major favorite for how its willing to pull from pop culture for great moments.

The latest episode provides another great example of this by bringing in a hilarious reference to the famous Godzilla kaiju King Ghidorah, and even manages to sneak in an Ultraman reference with Meowth’s Garamon costume.

NOBODY IS TALKING ABOUT KING GYARADORAH AND MEOWTH COSPLAYING PIGMON/GARAMON!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/pxBrgaQCpt — SUPER ANDROID Sirender (@Cross_Ultimate) March 17, 2019

In the latest episode of the series, Ash and his friends come across a TV production where they have to fill in for some missing actors. The show itself is a reference to the Pretty Cure magical girl series, but later in the episode Team Rocket are caught in something much different. As noted by @Cross_Ultimate on Twitter, Team Rocket is caught in a Tokusatsu series in which they’re being attacked by a Gyarados.

This Gyarados has been changed into “King Gyaradorah” with two hilariously off-kilter Gyarados heads attached to its body. It’s firing a series of hyper beams at the running away Team Rocket, and they are spotted in some neat Ultraman garb. Along with Jesse and James’ uniforms, Meowth is dressed as the marquee Kaiju from the Ultraman franchise, Garamon. It’s a neat Easter Egg that really took fans by surprise, and it’s just another example of the Pokemon anime having fun with every aspect of its presentation.

