New Pokemon Anime Reveals Artwork for Upcoming Episodes

Pokemon‘s new era is fast approaching as not only is the video game franchise releasing a new set of entries this week with Sword and Shield, but the anime will be kicking off a brand new journey. While there will be a few new elements to explore, one of the most promising aspects of the new series will be how it will revisit many of the previous regions and Pokemon in the franchise alongside all of the new additions to the series. Pokemon’s anime has been celebrating this fresh take on the franchise to with some gorgeous artwork.
Read on to see some of the artwork released through the anime’s official Twitter account below, and you’ll find that they tease much of the stories and returning fan favorites coming to the new series. Let us know your favorites in the comments too, and tell us if you’re excited for this different take on the anime!
Pokemon: The Series will be officially making its debut November 17th in Japan, and the first episode of the new series is titled “Birth of Pikachu.” The synopsis for it reads as such, “In a forest somewhere in Kanto, there once was a lonely Pichu. This Pichu – who was still quite young – had a certain encounter and farewell. This took place shortly before Ash and his partner Pikachu started travelling together. This is the beginning of the anime ‘Pocket Monster.’”
Here’s an illustration by Atsuko Ishida commemorating the first episode:
This Illustration Teases Lugia’s return in a future episode:
This Art Teases Dynamax Snorlax!
Bulbasaur’s Evolutionary Line will Be Making a Return!
Here Comes a Hilarious Piplup Race!
The New Hero Gou is Making His Way Through Kanto!
It’s a whole new world we live in! It’s A whole new place to see!
