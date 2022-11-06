New Pokemon Build-a-Bear Plush Leaks

Pokemon fans have had a lot of awesome options from Build-a-Bear over the last few years, and it looks like that number is set to increase in the near future. While the company has yet to make an official announcement, leaked images of a Teddiursa plush have surfaced online. An online only bundle will be offered for the plush, which will include a Friend Ball Hoodie, a Sleeper, and a 5-in-1 Sound. No price point has been revealed for the bundle, but it should be somewhere in the range of $60-70, based on Build-a-Bear's current Pokemon offerings.

An image of the design was first shared online by Farantube.com, and can be found embedded below.

(Photo: Build-a-Bear)

In addition to this newly leaked Teddiursa plush, Farantube is also reporting that a giant plush of Snorlax is also in the works. While we've already gotten a chance to see what Teddiursa looks like, no images have been leaked for the Snorlax plush as of this writing. There has also been no information about a potential release window. With the holidays just around the corner, it seems like a safe bet that we'll see some kind of announcement soon!

Teddiursa was first introduced in Pokemon Gold and Silver, and quickly became a fan favorite. The timing for this reveal couldn't be better for Teddiursa fans, as it will take the spotlight in a Pokemon Go Community Day later this month. The festivities will take place on Saturday November 12th, and players will see the Pokemon appearing much more frequently in the wild from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time. The Community Day event will also see the Pokemon Go debut of Ursaluna. While Teddiursa has been around for more than 20 years now, Ursaluna is a newer Pokemon, having been introduced earlier this year in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Readers interested in learning more about the Community Day event can check out our coverage right here.

Are you looking forward to this Teddiursa plush? Have you purchased any of the Build-a-Bear Pokemon options? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Nintendo Everything]