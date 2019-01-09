‘Pokemon’ Reveals Brock’s Romance

Pokemon isn’t a series too caught up with love, but it has had its moments. In fact, the series’ on-going anime has had some real sweet couples moments, and it looks like Brock is the most recent guy to benefit from the cutesy show.

Recently, Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon stepped out with a new episode, and it followed up with Brock. The fan-favorite trainer has been in the Alola region with Misty on a vacation to see Ash, but he winds up falling for a familiar woman who is most definitely not Nurse Joy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

No, that’s definitely not the case this time. As it turns out, it looks like Brock has got a big thing for Olivia.

Pokemon‘s new episode sees Brock and Misty venture out and visit Olivia. It does not take long before Brock falls for the Elite Four trainer, but plenty were caught off guard when the heroine fell back in kind for Brock.

“It’s a pleasure to meet you. My name is [Brock], and I’m a Pokemon Doctor in training,” the older man told Olivia after swooping in with a rather cheesy expression. Still, Olivia was in to the gift, and she blushed quite a lot at her fated meeting.

As the episode continued, Pokemon continued to have the pair orbit around each other, and their day out culminated in a battle. The pair wanted to test each others’ skills, but things went south when Team Rocket butted in as always. To teach the group a lesson, Brock and Olivia performed a Continental Crush which formed a very telling heart shape, and their longing gazes were all but impossible to misinterpret.

Sadly, Pokemon did not go all the way and confirm Brock’s relationship with the Alolan beauty. Olivia still has a life to live at home, and Brock won’t be tied down until he has become a Pokemon doctor. For the time being, their romance is one that can’t be, but fans are happy to have gotten taste of a requited and romantic Brock.

So, are you ready to see where Pokemon takes Brock next? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”

New Year, New Beau

If Brock can finally get a gf in 2019, then we can all make our dreams come true in 2019 https://t.co/4KsZKvdUq8 — TAHK0 ☕️ @ ALA E12 (@TAHK0) January 8, 2019

Get It, Brock!

Never Say Never

After getting rejected throughout his whole life,

will our boy Brock finally be able to receive affection?



Never lose hope my single friends lol ✨#Pokemon #Brock #タケシ pic.twitter.com/0Iph7PGyEV — Bordoki Doki✨ (@bordsbordo) January 8, 2019

Beauty and the Brock

Love Is An Open Door

I Just Watch The New Episode of Pokemon Sun and Moon and Brock and Olivia Were Made For Each Other! #PokemonSunandMoon pic.twitter.com/4SMiUxa4Bn — Chibi Fernando (@Chibi_Fernando) January 8, 2019

Shoot Your Shot?

Pokemon Sun and Moon about to become the default best series in the entire Pokemon Franchise if Brock stays hooked up with Olivia



LET MY HOMIE WIN ONE POKEMON. pic.twitter.com/nX7yWcM2SW — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) January 8, 2019

Brock, She Chooses You!

Y’all best not screw this up , if my boy Brock don’t get this happy ending we going to have a problem pic.twitter.com/4aKNA2zJDa — The_R3B3L (@R3b3lThe) January 7, 2019

But Can You?