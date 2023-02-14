Pokemon Finally Brings Ash's Kanto Starters Back Together in Newest Episode

Pokemon has been checking off a number of the final wishes fans have been wanting to see from Ash Ketchum before he leaves the anime for good, and the newest episode of the series finally brought back all of his Kanto Starters back together for a heartfelt reunion! The anime is now near halfway through its special series saying goodbye to Ash as he has teamed back up with his first companions, Misty and Brock, for his final adventures. This has brought him together with some familiar faces, and the newest episode that aired overseas was certainly a trip down memory lane.

Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master has been spending its run thus far by bringing Ash back to his roots in the Kanto region, and that was truer than ever with its fifth episode that brought the Squirtle Squad back to the anime. Not only did this provide a highly anticipated reunion with the Squirtle that he parted ways with two decades ago, but the episode also saw that Squirtle reunite with two of Ash's other beginner starter Pokemon, Bulbasaur and Charizard.

I liked the conflict of today's episode. TR prevented Ash from reaching Squirtle, and Squirtle thought that Ash had simply left without greeting him. Given the stubborn nature of all of Ash's Kanto starters, their resentment was understandable.#anipoke #アニポケ #めざポケ pic.twitter.com/CW9ZwovnAf — 🧢🏆 Annet 🏆🧢 (@Akilvers) February 10, 2023

What Happens With Pokemon's Kanto Starter Reunion?

Episode 5 of Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master sees Ash, Misty, and Brock coming across a special show where the Squirtle Squad is performing. Charizard and Bulbasaur are surprising to see that Squirtle has become such a star, but it ends up causing a rift between the three of them thanks to a misunderstanding. Believing Squirtle to be too busy to even talk to them (and Squirtle thus believing Ash didn't even bother saying hello), the three starters end up being mad at one another for their first major reunion in years.

Luckily the three of them soon remember how well they all work together when a fire breaks out later on, and thus Ash was able to patch things up with Squirtle before the episode comes to an end. It's the same for his three original Starter Pokemon, and it's one big step towards saying goodbye to Ash by checking off yet another dream reunion off the checklist before his time is done in the anime for good.

