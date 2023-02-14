Patrick Mahomes Reveals Super Bowl Trick Play Was Based on Pokemon

Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes revealed how one of the plays the Kansas City Chiefs ran during the Super Bowl came from a teammate's love of Pokemon. Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LVII, winning the game 38-35. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was announced as the MVP of the Super Bowl, to match his MVP trophy for the NFL season. Being one of the signature stars of the NFL and multiple MVP winner means you get to do the talk show circuit after the Big Game concludes. Jimmy Kimmel had Patrick Mahomes on as a guest, which is where the revelation of a Pokemon play was made.

"I want to ask you about one particular play," the Jimmy Kimmel Live host said to his guest Patrick Mahomes. Video of a red zone play from the Chiefs shows the offensive players huddling in a circle and spinning around offensive lineman Nick Allegretti. Once they break the circle and get to the line of scrimmage, offensive right tackle Andrew Wylie is lined up as an eligible receiver. The pass from Mahomes is intended for Wylie in the end zone, but since Wylie is double-covered, Mahomes threw the ball out of bounds.

Kimmel asked Mahomes if a play like that is made more embarrassing when the pass isn't completed. Mahomes admitted that the Chiefs practiced that play for a long time, and they did all of those silly movements to try and disguise it. "Wylie, the guy we were trying to get the ball to, is a big Pokemon collector," Mahomes said. "It was a Pikachu formation, and it was called 'Gotta Catch 'Em All.'"

Super Bowl LVII's Biggest Trailers

For movie fans, football's big game means scoring new trailers. During the match-up between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, the major movie studios — Disney, Warner Bros., Sony, Universal, and Paramount — spent upwards of $7 million per thirty seconds of airtime to advertise this year's biggest blockbusters to an estimated audience of 110 million people. From Super Bowl spots with new looks at Fast X, Scream VI, and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts to new trailers for DC's The Flash and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, we've rounded up every trailer aired during the 2023 Super Bowl.

Instead of airing a traditional TV spot for the Ant-Man threequel, Marvel Studios partnered with Heineken for its Heineken 0.0 Super Bowl commercial starring Paul Rudd. In theaters February 17th, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania sends the Ant-Fam — Scott Lang (Rudd), Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) — into the Quantum Realm, the domain of the time lord Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).

The end of the road begins on May 19th. The 10th and penultimate installment in the Fast and the Furious saga pits the Fast family against the vengeful Dante (Aquaman's Jason Momoa), who has plotted his revenge on Dom Toretto's (Vin Diesel) crew since their Rio De Janeiro heist in 2011's Fast Five.

It's time to face the music. From Marvel Studios and filmmaker James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 assembles Star-Lord's (Chris Pratt) beloved band of misfits — Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Cosmo the Space Dog (Maria Bakalova), Groot (Vin Diesel), and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) — for one last ride on May 5th.

Worlds collide when Barry Allen (Ezra Miller), the fastest man alive, uses his superpowers to travel back in time to change the events of the past. But when he inadvertently alters the future, creating a reality where metahumans don't exist, he'll have to coax a very different Batman (Michael Keaton) out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian (Sasha Calle's Supergirl) to save the world from General Zod (Man of Steel's Michael Shannon). The Flash races into theaters June 16th from DC Films and Warner Bros. Pictures.

Photo credit via Ezra Shaw/Getty Images