New Pokemon Anime Announces Premiere Date

There are only a handful of episodes left before Ash Ketchum and Pikachu finally depart from the Pokemon anime as the anime's protagonists, but the final installments of Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master have certainly been giving him a fond farewell. With two new trainers set to take the reins of the series in Liko and Roy, the anime adaptation has given fans a precise date as to when the next season will begin and usher in a new era of the Pokemon series.

Despite being given a number of looks at the new trainers that will be taking the reins from Ash and Pikachu, there are still countless questions that are surrounding Liko and Roy. The predominant theory that has been circulating the web since their debut has been that the female trainer Liko might have a serious connection with Ketchum, as many Pokemon fans have theorized that she might be related to Ash in some way as she sports a hair clip which looks quite familiar to Ash's insignia on one of his trademark hats. This could also mean that Pocket Monsters, the next anime of the series, will feature a time skip, which would certainly make sense as it would allow for Ash and his friends to continue playing roles in the series, albeit much older than we've come to know them over the decades.

When Will Pocket Monsters Arrive?

The upcoming season of Pokemon's anime, which will see two new trainers taking the helm from Ash Ketchum and Pikachu for the first time in the series' twenty-plus year history, will arrive in Japan on April 14th, with the series giving us a new look at the two heroes that have some big shoes to fill:

Pocket Monsters (2023) series starts airing from April 14!#Anipoke pic.twitter.com/iu04sKSQI5 — Anipoke Fandom (@AnipokeFandom) February 10, 2023

Following Ash Ketchum's major victory in the Masters 8 Tournament, many believed that he would continue to act as the main trainer of the series, though, with his departure as the lead, it will be interesting to see what his influence is, if any, on the upcoming adventures of Liko and Roy.

