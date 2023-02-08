Pokemon Anime Drops First Promo for the Squirtle Squad's Comeback

Pokemon is finally bringing the Squirtle Squad back to the anime for Ash Ketchum's final episodes, and the series has dropped the first promo for the fan favorite group's big comeback! Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master has been working through its special series as Ash has reunited with his first travel companions, Misty and Brock, and the anime has been gearing up to say goodbye with some of the final reunions fans of the series have been waiting to see in action. This continues with the next episode as the Squirtle Squad is finally making their big return.

As Ash continues to travel through the Pokemon world for his final episodes, the series has been shaking up all of the Pokemon he's used with each of his teams. This has also opened him up to some big reunions with many of the favorites he had teamed up with in the past, and the Squirtle Squad will be coming back with the next episode of the series airing overseas. You can check out the promo for their big return below as shared through the series' official Twitter account:

When Are the Squirtle Squad Coming Back to Pokemon?

The Squirtle Squad will be making their highly anticipated return to the anime with the fifth episode of Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master airing on February 9th in Japan. The episode is titled "Burn! The Squirtle Fire Brigade!" and it begins to tease itself as such, "Ash, Pikachu, and the others have come to a port town where a large crowd has gathered to witness the show put on by the Squirtle Fire Brigade, led by Squirtle who traveled with Ash in the past!"

The synopsis continues with, "Ash and the others are enjoying the show but on the other hand Team Rocket, who have become the managers of the Squirtle Fire Department seem to be plotting something...?!" Now as Ash reunites with the Squirtle he had in Kanto all those years ago (together with the other two Starters in his team), it opens up even more of what to expect from the kinds of reunions we'll get to see with Ash's final episodes.

