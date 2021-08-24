Pokemon Cosplay Celebrates Dawn's Anime Return

✖

One awesome cosplay has celebrated Dawn's return to the Pokemon anime by bringing the fan favorite companion to life! One of the best aspects of the Pokemon Journeys series is seeing Ash Ketchum and Goh interacting with every region of the franchise introduced so far, and this means they have come face to face with a number of familiar friends and rivals from Ash's past. One of the most recent major returns was of Ash's companion from the Diamond and Pearl era, Dawn, who came back to the anime for a special two part arc involving some legendary Pokemon.

Not only did Dawn come back to the anime, but she'll be coming in the re-release of the Diamond and Pearl videogames releasing later this year as well with Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl offering a whole new take on the Sinnoh region. This new take on the franchise is exciting for a number of reasons, and now one awesome cosplay has added another one to the list with an awesome take on Dawn from artist @kqueentsun on Instagram! Check it out below:

Although Dawn's episode isn't much later in its run in Japan, fans in other territories will get their chance soon enough as the next iteration of the series, Pokemon Master Journeys, will be launching Part 1 on Netflix in the United States on September 10th. This picks up from the final episode of Pokemon Journeys (which means it'll be Episode 49 of the original series' run in Japan), and The Pokemon Company hypes what we can expect to see from these new episodes as such:

"It’s a big, big world, but you know where to find Ash and Goh—battling and catching Pokémon from Kanto to Galar! With Pikachu, Cinderace, and their other Pokémon beside them, our heroes continue to travel all over the world to research Pokémon for Cerise Laboratory. Along the way, Ash climbs higher in the World Coronation Series rankings, and Goh adds more Pokémon to his Pokédex in his quest to catch Mew. Meanwhile, Chloe takes her first steps as a Pokémon Trainer when she meets a mysterious Eevee. New friends, returning rivals, and exciting adventures await—as the journey continues!"

What do you think of Dawn making her comeback to Pokemon's anime and video games? Where does she rank among your favorite Ash companions over the years? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!