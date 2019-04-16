‘Pokemon’ Fan Animation Imagines Intense Bewear Battle

Pokemon fans have been in love with the current run of the anime as the Sun and Moon series has shifted much of how the anime franchise has worked. One of the biggest shifts is in how Team Rocket goes blasting off at the end of each episode as now they are “escorted” out of every situation by a mysterious Bewear that suddenly appears at every opportunity.

As new episodes of the anime have shown, there’s quite a lot of intensity hidden in this Bewear and one fan imagined quite an intense battle for it with a slick animated reel. Check it out below.

As shared by @animator1965 on Twitter (who you can find at the link here), this Bewear battle imagines an intense face off in the woods against two other strong Pokemon. First Bewear counters and dodges Ursaring, and somehow is able to break out of a Machamp throw right after. As the two jump toward it, Bewear’s powerful aura easily knocks them away. It’s an intense look at Bewear, and fans have been suspecting Bewear had this hidden power ever since its debut.

Bewear often shows up quickly and sometimes through sheer force to get Team Rocket out of each situation in the current series, and fans even saw what Bewear could really do as it battled against the Ultra Beast Pheramosa. It did so well against the godly level Pokemon that fans were even drawing parallels to Dragon Ball’s Ultra Instinct Goku.

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”

