Pokemon Cosplay Brings Charizard to Life in Cool New Way

Pokemon's most iconic starter evolution, Charizard, has come to life in a cool new way thanks to some awesome craft and cosplay! The Pokemon franchise is getting ready for what could be a massive year for the anime, video games, and more. As Pokemon readies for the full worldwide release of the next major anime series without Ash Ketchum in a starring role, Pokemon Horizons: The Series, the franchise is expanding in a whole new way with all sorts of other anime projects that had launched over the last year or so. And there are no signs of slowing down, of course.

Regardless of where the Pokemon anime franchise goes in the future, fans can count on Charizard playing a major role. Not only is Charizard still one of the most fondly remembered starter evolutions from the Kanto region, but remains one of the major fan favorites overall. It's thanks to how many incarnations of Charizard we've seen throughout the years, and now Charizard has come to life in a whole new way thanks to artist AvantGeek on TikTok. Crafting a cool puppet version of Charizard, it's such a fiery take! Check it out:

@avantgeek My Charizard puppet is done! Well almost – he still needs legs and the fake arm needs work, but im very happy with what I made in just ONE WEEK. #dragonpuppet #pokemon ♬ Ghibli-style nostalgic waltz – MaSssuguMusic

Pokemon Horizons English Dub Release Date

Charizard actually plays a huge role in the new Pokemon anime as the partner to Friede, who will be voiced by Crispin Freeman in the upcoming English dub release of Pokemon Horizons: The Series. Premiering on March 7th around the world with Netflix, Pokemon Horizons has yet to reveal its full English voice cast as of the time of this writing. The new anime is the first new Pokemon anime series without Ash at the center of it all, and tells a brand new story with brand new characters.

The Pokemon Company teases Pokemon Horizons: The Series as such, "A new adventure is beginning within the wide world of Pokémon! Arriving at Indigo Academy, a girl named Liko receives her first partner Pokémon, Sprigatito. But she soon finds herself pursued by the Explorers, a mysterious group that's determined to take the pendant necklace she wears. Liko isn't on her own, though, as Friede, Captain Pikachu, and the other Rising Volt Tacklers offer her protection aboard their airship. Meanwhile, a boy named Roy dreams of becoming a Pokémon Trainer, unaware of the secret hiding within the Ancient Poké Ball he carries. As Liko, Roy, and the Rising Volt Tacklers set sail for new horizons, what kind of discoveries await?"

Where does Charizard rank among your favorite Pokemon? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!