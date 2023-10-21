Pokemon Horizons Hypes New Arc With Trailer, Poster

Pokemon Horizons: The Series is getting ready for the anime's next major arc, and the anime is setting up fans for what's coming in The Brilliance of Terapagos Arc with a new teaser trailer and poster! Pokemon Horizons has been working its way through the first major journey in a brand new adventure without Ash Ketchum as the lead, and it's time for Liko and Roy to kick off their next major arc! With a bunch of new mysteries popping up, it's time for the Rising Volt Tacklers to dive into more of the brand new Pokemon, Terapagos.

Pokemon Horizons has announced its next major arc will be kicking off with Episode 26 of the anime airing on October 27th in Japan, and with "The Brilliance of Terapagos" arc will feature a brand new opening theme titled "Hello" as performed by yama and BotchiBoromaru. Teasing more of the inner mysteries behind Terapagos, you can check out the teaser promo and poster for Pokemon Horizons' next major arc below as the anime continues its run overseas.

How to Watch Pokemon Horizons

Pokemon Horizons: The Series has been airing new episodes for its new series' run in Japan, but the anime has yet to announce its international release plans as of the time of this writing. It has been licensed for an English dubbed release in the near future, but one has yet to be dated. Thankfully this also means it won't be too much longer before fans outside of Japan will be able to see this new series for themselves.

As for what to expect from this newest era of the Pokemon anime, The Pokemon Company teases Pokemon Horizons as such, "In Pokémon Horizons: The Series, dual protagonists Liko, whose partner Pokémon is Sprigatito, and Roy will encounter many characters during their journey, including a group led by Friede and Captain Pikachu called the Rising Volt Tacklers. Traveling across the Pokémon world on an airship, the Rising Volt Tacklers include Orla, who enjoys mechanical and electrical work and is accompanied by her partner Pokémon, Metagross."

