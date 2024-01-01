Pokemon Concierge Celebrates Release With Netflix Icons

Pokemon has made its stop-motion animated debut with Pokemon Concierge, and now the franchise is taking over Netflix with some special profile icons to help celebrate the release! Pokemon has capped off a very big year of anime experiments with a brand new stop-motion series that's unlike anything fans of the franchise might have seen before. The four episode series might seem small, but Pokemon Concierge tackles some pretty big subjects for a wider audience than many of the other animated offerings seen in the past. Suffice to say, the new series has been a big hit with many.

Pokemon Concierge offers a stop-motion makeover for the many famous Pokemon favorites, and fans are loving seeing them in this new kind of way. To help celebrate this new branch for the franchise, Netflix is offering 22 new profile icons for fans to use with their User pages. Including not only the human characters working at the Pokemon resort and many of the Pokemon that they meet along the way, it's a fun new way to share your support for the new Pokemon Concierge series!

Pokémon Concierge profile icons are here✨✨ Which one will you choose? pic.twitter.com/gynVoKeorY — Netflix (@netflix) December 29, 2023

What Is Pokemon Concierge?

Directed by Iku Ogawa, written by Harumi Doki, with Tadahiro Uesugi providing the concept art and character designs, and animated by the team at Dwarf Studios (Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, My Dad The Bounty Hunter), Pokemon Concierge is now streaming on Netflix. It runs for four episodes that end a lot faster than you'd hope, but each caps off with the special theme song from the famous Mariya Takeuchi, "Have a Good Time Here." You can view it in either English or Japanese dubbed audio too.

It has yet to be announced whether or not Pokemon Concierge will be returning for Season 2. It seems like a series that could be a one-off project, but also has room for tons of episodic adventures in the future so it could go either way. As for what to expect from the new Pokemon Concierge series, Netflix teases it as such, "'I'm happy when you're happy.' Set at a resort for Pokémon on a southern island, this is the story of a new concierge named Haru, who gradually discovers herself as she and her fellow staff members scramble to attend to the various Pokémon guests."

