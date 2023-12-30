Pokemon Concierge Behind-the-Scenes Video Released

Pokemon Concierge has finally made its premiere around the world with Netflix, and now fans have gotten a behind-the-scenes look at how the stop-motion animated series was brought to life with a special video! Pokemon has shared a number of special anime projects over the course of the year, but the end of 2023 brings the most special looking of these new projects yet. Pokemon has made its stop-motion animated debut with the premiere of Pokemon Concierge on Netflix, and it was a major project for the staff behind it that helped bring it all to life as seen in the series' episodes.

Netflix has shared a behind-the-scenes look at how Pokemon Concierge was made in a new video. Featuring director Iku Ogawa, concept artist and character designer Tadahiro Uesugi, and puppet manager Shuhei Harada, fans get to see a look at all of the smaller details they might have missed during the episodes themselves along with all of the thought the team at Dwarf Studios put into bringing the Pokemon world to fruition in this new kind of way. You can check out the behind-the-scenes look at Netflix's Pokemon Concierge below.

What Is Pokemon Concierge?

Directed by Iku Ogawa, written by Harumi Doki, with Tadahiro Uesugi providing the concept art and character designs, and animated by the team at Dwarf Studios (Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, My Dad The Bounty Hunter), Pokemon Concierge is now streaming on Netflix. Featuring the theme song "Have a Good Time Here" as performed by Mariya Takeuchi, artist Non is the voice behind its main character, Haru, in the Japanese voiced release for the series (that you can actually toggle in the series' options).

Non actually spoke with ComicBook.com about Haru's role in the new series stating, "Haru is a very hard working person. She is overworked. She is lost and then decides to work at [Pokemon Concierge]. It is her job to show hospitality to the Pokemon. She makes mistakes, fails, and then tries again. She learns a lot by working with Pokemon." As for what to expect from the new Pokemon Concierge series, Netflix teases it as such:

"'I'm happy when you're happy.' Set at a resort for Pokémon on a southern island, this is the story of a new concierge named Haru, who gradually discovers herself as she and her fellow staff members scramble to attend to the various Pokémon guests."

What did you think of Pokemon Concierge? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!