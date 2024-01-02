Pokemon Concierge Gets Incredible Fan-Made TCG Set

Pokemon Concierge debuted on Netflix last week, and the series has become a huge hit with viewers. The stop motion series features a unique take on the Pokemon world, and the character designs have gotten a lot of praise. It remains to be seen whether Pokemon Concierge will be getting its own dedicated TCG set, but Twitter user That Nerd Mert has stepped in to fill the void. On social media, That Nerd Mert shared images of a 12-card set using images straight from the series. They even included two full art cards, including a design based on the main character Haru.

The fan made Pokemon Concierge TCG set can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

🏝️ Pokémon Concierge TCG Full Set 🏝️ pic.twitter.com/CLRk3XspQd — 🎙 M E R T 🦉 (@ThatNerdMert) December 31, 2023

A TCG set based on Pokemon Concierge would not be inconceivable; while TCG sets tend to focus on the main series games, we've seen a number of special sets over the years. In 2019, a smaller card set was released based on Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, using images from or inspired by the live-action movie. Given the strong reception Pokemon Concierge has seen, it's possible we could at least see some promo cards released. For now, fans will have to just have to wait and see if that happens!

Pokemon Horizons: The Series

Following the release of Pokemon Concierge, Netflix subscribers will have more Pokemon content to look forward to in the near future. On February 23rd, Pokemon Horizons: The Series will finally make its debut in the United States. The series is based on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and will feature two new protagonists, Roy and Liko. The saga of Ash Ketchum ended last year, and it will be interesting to see how fans react to the new leads! Fans spent more than two decades getting to know Ash, and now the franchise is moving on without him. The Pokemon Company has indicated the character will likely return at some point down the line, but for now, his journey has come to an end, and a new era is beginning.

Pokemon Video Games in 2024

In 2023, Pokemon fans were treated to the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero expansion, as well as the Nintendo Switch game Detective Pikachu Returns. A special epilogue will be released for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on January 11th, and will be available to anyone that purchased and completed the game's expansion.

With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content coming to an end, we don't know what to expect next from the series. Rumors have suggested that a remake of Pokemon Black and White could be in the works, or a new game set in the Unova region. We should know more in the lead-up to Pokemon Day, which will take place on February 27th.

