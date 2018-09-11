Japan’s Top Artists Share Their Renditions of Eevee

Eevee is having quite a big moment in the sun as Pokemon fans have noticed all sorts of cool celebrations and releases starring the fan-favorite Pokemon. But part of why it’s such a favorite is all the ways fans can raise it.

This was highlighted with a special art exhibit in Japan that had nine of Japan’s top artists each give their own take on Eevee and its famous eevolutions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

「EVs＋cafe」is an event that is currently being held until September 9 at the Hills Cafe/Space in Roppongi Hills. There is an exhibition of original artwork of Eevee and its evolutions by Ken Sugimori, and it also features the work of other artists. pic.twitter.com/Y87tCRRVZM — Aleph 🏳️‍🌈 (@El_Aleph87) September 1, 2018

Through the first week of September, Pokemon recently held the “Evs + cafe,” a special art exhibit event at the Hills Cafe/Space in Roppongi Hills in Japan which shared original art pieces of Eevee from Japan’s top artists. The artists ranged from all styles, and even included those who weren’t familiar with the Pokemon to begin with, bringing an entirely unique perspective.

The artists invited to participate included Yuko Higuchi, illustrator and fashion brand maker, Toshiyuki Fukuda, painter Taro Yamamoto, illustrator Aki Kondo, manga artist Q-rais, sweets decorator Kunika, one of Japan’s leading designers Kenjiro Sano, artist duo BEAMS, and even features early concept of Eevee and its evolutions from original designer Ken Sugimori.

Along with the special art, fans were able to buy special Eevee influence ice cream flavors in order to really celebrate their favorite evolution. Fans will soon be able to get close to Eevee than ever when Pokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Pokemon: Let’s Go Eevee release for the Nintendo Switch on November 18.

If you’re itching for more Pokemon in general, Twitch is airing a special marathon for the series that will explore all nine seasons of the series. Between now and October 22, fans can watch along with others as fans relive some of the series most fun, and even saddest moments.

You can currently find the marathon in the midst of Pokemon: The Johto Journeys, which began on September 10, and Pokemon: Johnto League Champions begins on September 17. The following week, Pokemon: Master Quest starts, and then on Oct. 1 Pokemon Advanced. Each of the following weeks introduces another season — Pokemon: Advanced Challenge, Pokemon: Advanced Battle and Pokemon: Battle Frontier. Check out Twitch for the exact schedule.

via Anime News Network