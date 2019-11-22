Pokemon Reveals Pikachu’s Secret Run-In with Mew

The first episode of the newest season of the Pokemon anime has hit to an insanely favorable reception! With fans loving the latest interpretation of Ash Ketchum and his pocket monsters, audiences had the opportunity to walk through the earlier days of both the legendary trainer and his number one buddy, Pikachu. In a time before he started his journey as a trainer, Ash and Pikachu, at the time a Pichu, led very different lives. Pichu, looking for its place in the world, lived with a group of “Kangaskhans”, and encountered a mythical Pokemon in the process.

With Ash missing his much anticipated day camp adventure with Professor Oak, Gou and Koharu broke off from the group and ran into a Mew of their own, in the middle of a Pokemon battle and running into a baby Kangaskhan in the process. With the baby pocket monster inadvertently falling down a cliff thanks to its curiosity of Mew, both Pichu and the mother Khan could only look on in horror as the baby careened to its fate. Luckily, Mew had both the power to save the baby and a kind heart to follow through on it.

With the baby Kangaskhan saved, Pichu marvels at Mew’s power and reunites with his adopted family. However, following this meeting between all parties, Pichu shortly discovers that its place with the “herd” is one that has to come to an end. With Pichu getting bigger, it leaves its family and in the process, evolves into a Pikachu and goes on its way.

Mew, in its meeting with both Pikachu and Gou, will obviously play a role in the upcoming episodes of this new season of Pokemon. With Gou’s number one goal being to catch the mythical pocket monster, it’s clear that the two are most likely on a path to meet each other once again.

What did you think of Pikachu’s origin story involving Mew? Do you think we’ll see the legendary Pokemon return to the series sooner rather than later? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Pokemon!

Pokemon: The Series is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately has yet to be officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. Staff confirmed for the new series include Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor, Shoji Yonemura overseeing series construction, Shuhei Yasuda serving as character designer, Masafumi Mima as sound director, Yuki Hayashi as series composer.

Voice cast members include Daiki Yamashita as Go, Yuichi Nakamura as Professor Sakuragi, Kana Hanazawa as Koharu, Megumi Hayashibara as Jessie, Shinichiro Miki as James, and Inuko Inuyama as Meowth.