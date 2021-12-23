Pokemon Evolutions Releases Final Episode: Watch

In the current storyline of Pokemon Journeys, Ash Ketchum is continuing to journey around the world in a bid to defeat the trainers of the Galar Region, though the latest spin-off series of Pokemon Evolutions has decided to explore the world outside of Ash’s influence. With the final episode of the series having landed, the latest installment focuses on the trainer Green as well as her adventures in trying to capture one of the strongest Pokemon of the series to date.

Green was first introduced in the Nintendo Gameboy Advance games known as Pokemon Fire Red and Pokemon Leaf Green, introducing fans to the third generation of pocket monsters that players could capture as they entered the world as trainers themselves. Since these games first arrived in 2004, acting as remakes of the original two entries on the Gameboy, Pokemon has given fans countless additional entries on Nintendo’s consoles, and it looking to release more as the days march forward.

The Official Pokemon Youtube Channels released the final episode of Pokemon Evolutions, following Green as the protagonist as she attempts to capture one of the most powerful Pokemon in the world, Mewtwo, while the latest installment recreates some of the matches she had in her debut video game:

The official description of this episode on the Official Pokemon Youtube Channel reads as such:

“Did you hear the rumor? What might be the most powerful Pokémon ever has been discovered in Kanto!🤯 Green has begun her search for this elusive Pokémon…but she’s not the only one racing to catch it! Join the quest in the thrilling finale of Pokémon Evolutions!”

Pokemon has had plenty of animated stories that take place outside of the journey of Ash Ketchum, documenting adventures from both the world of the anime along with stories that were originally relegated to the video games themselves. With this episode seeing Pokemon trainers capturing some jaw-dropping Pokemon, Pokemon Evolutions definitely brought its series to a close with a bang.

