Pokemon Evolutions Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look at First Episode

Pokemon Evolutions has shared a fun behind-the-scenes look at its first episode! The Pokemon franchise is in the midst of celebrating its monumental 25th Anniversary with a number of new projects that not only includes new releases for the game (which also includes a brand new release and a remake of a older game), but collaborative music albums with major artists, new trading card releases, new anime seasons, and a special limited series that explores moments from the games and regions from over the years through anime in a way not seen in the series before.

Pokemon Evolutions was a special limited webseries kicking off this Fall that explores each region of the video games through the eyes of a specific fan favorite in each one. The first of these episodes focused on the Galar Champion Leon as he battled against Eternatus during a take on the Darkest Day arc from the Pokemon Sword and Shield games, and the official Twitter account for the series revisited this first episode with a special look back on how it all came together with a fun look behind-the-scenes of one of its scenes. You can check it out below:

Revisit Leon’s intense battle with Eternatus in this behind-the-scenes comparison from #PokemonEvolutions Episode 1! pic.twitter.com/0PIb7fAIMl — Pokémon (@Pokemon) November 9, 2021

The eight episode Pokemon Evolutions web series will be continuing to explore different facets of each region as it continues, and the current schedule for the current and remaining episodes break down as such (teasing the final four regions we’ll see play out and when):

“The Champion” (Galar region) – September 9

“The Eclipse” (Alola region) – September 23

“The Visionary” (Kalos region) – October 7

“The Plan” (Unova region) – October 21

“The Rival” (Sinnoh region) – December 2

“The Wish” (Hoenn region) – December 9

“The Show” (Johto region) – December 16

“The Discovery” (Kanto region) – December 23

Pokemon Evolutions has been exploring some very unexpected characters thus far, and could surprise even more so as it continues to make its way through the earlier regions beginning next month when it returns with new episodes.