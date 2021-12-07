Pokemon Evolutions Releases Its Fifth Episode: Watch

Pokemon Evolutions has debuted its newest episode, and it’s all about Barry! As part of the celebration for the 25th Anniversary of the franchise, Pokemon has been branching out in a number of unexpected ways. Not only is there the standard Pokemon anime series following Ash and new hero Goh, but there was a new feature film release, new trading cards, new video games, and even some collaborations with major pop stars. But one of the most intriguing projects was a special new miniseries with each episode focusing on a particular region of the franchise introduced throughout the years.

The first few episodes of this new miniseries have explored the Galar, Alola, Kalos, and Unova region and with Pokemon Evolutions now entering its final slate of episodes as 2021 comes to an end, the fifth episode of the miniseries is all about Barry and how he ultimately became the rival character to fans making their journey through the Sinnoh region. With Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl now in stores, it’s a fun way to expand on this universe! Check out the newest episode of Pokemon Evolutions below:

Pokemon Evolutions officially describes Episode 5 of the series, “The Rival” as such, “No matter how fast you run, your rivals are always one step ahead, pushing you to better your skills. Eventually, you’ll have to face your rival in your travels… for Barry, that time has come.Visit the Sinnoh region in Pokémon Evolutions Episode 5 and discover how Barry’s rivalry unfolds!” With this look back on Barry, it’s time to also look ahead to the rest of the episodes as there are still the Hoenn, Johto and Kanto regions left to explore in future entries.

As for the rest of Pokemon Evolutions' episodes, the current schedule for their releases (and links to now available episodes) break down as such:

