Pokemon Evolutions Drops Final Trailer, Posters

Pokemon Evolutions is ready to take aim at its final few episodes. After exploring regions like Unova and Alola, the special series is on deck to travel to new locales with its final four episodes. And now, fans have gotten their first look at the remaining episodes.

“Featuring the regions in reverse chronological order to their original discovery, each episode brings a fresh perspective to familiar Pokemon tales. So far, fans have been taken back to Galar, Alola, Kalos and Unova. The remaining four episodes will feature Sinnoh, Hoenn, Johto, and Kanto,” The Pokemon Company shared in a new statement regarding the series’ comeback.

As you can see, Pokemon Evolutions has plenty to do, and it has already come a long way. After starting in the Galar region, the special mini-series has traveled from Alola to Kalos and Unova so far. Starting December 2, the show will resume its travel with the Sinnoh region and lead into the Hoenn, Johto, and Kanto areas.

As you can see above, a slew of posters was released for the final four episodes, and that is not all. A poster was shared hyping Pokemon with fans. So if you want to know more about the anime’s next episodes, you can find their release dates and more just below:

Thursday, December 2 – “The Rival” featuring the Sinnoh region



Thursday, December 9 – “The Wish” featuring the Hoenn region



Thursday, December 16 – “The Show” featuring the Johto region

Thursday, December 23 – “The Discovery” featuring the Kanto region

With a set of new episodes on the horizon, you can catch up on the series right now via YouTube. The Pokemon Company has uploaded the first four episodes for free online, and the next four will be treated much the same. And if you need more Pokemon content outside of this anime, you can nab Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl today for the Nintendo Switch!

Have you been keeping up with Pokemon Evolutions since it launched? Which of these final episodea are you the most exciteed about? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.