Pokemon Fans Flip For The Arrival Of Journeys On Netflix
Today has definitely been a big day for Netflix's anime catalogue, with the arrival of not just the swashbuckling anime franchise of One Piece, but the latest season of Ash Ketchum's adventures in Pokemon Journeys and fans are sharing their excitement via Social Media! With the latest season showing us Ash meeting a new travel companion in Go and adding even stronger pocket monsters to his gallery of battling creatures, it's clear that the long awaited arrival of this story arc onto the streaming service definitely has fans excited!
Will you be binging the Pokemon Journeys series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon!
Let's Start Things Off With Some Fan Art
So Pokemon Journeys just hit netflix pic.twitter.com/XpJJ81VZ1k— m i l e s (@milesdarobot) June 12, 2020
Mr. Mime Has Arrived
watching Pokemon Journeys on Netflix while working from home and learned a lesson today...never question a Mr Mime again. Be afraid...be VERY AFFRAID!! pic.twitter.com/ArJAzNOxmA— Lupus Vigilo 🇬🇺 🇺🇸 (@LupusVigilo) June 12, 2020
Yikes
Now that Pokémon Journeys has premiered on Netflix, here’s Lugia giving Ash the bedroom eyes pic.twitter.com/E9JraJDRjQ— RareType | BLM (@RareTypeDT) June 12, 2020
Ecstatic Like Electabuzz
Pokémon Journeys is in Netflix now and I am super excited! Ecstatic like an Electabuzz! pic.twitter.com/sMJyVUvwMv— Victorious V.I.L.L.I. (@VilliamiD) June 12, 2020
An Amazing Season Indeed
Pokemon Journeys is live on Netflix now! This season is going to be amazing I just know it!❤️ pic.twitter.com/lw83GcDb5t— AwesomeAdam🐲 (@AwesomeAdamTV) June 12, 2020
Not Forgotten
I completely forgot there’s a new Pokémon series on Netflix.
I’m so excited.— Jake (@CreepaCreech) June 12, 2020
Let's Go!
The first 12 episodes of Pokémon Jorneys are now available on Netflix in the US!
The Journey starts Today! Let's Go! pic.twitter.com/cDEK5jVJiI— Daily Gou (@GouDaily) June 12, 2020
The Voice Of Ash Contributes!
Pokémon Journeys is out today on @netflix! I’m back as the voice of Ash Ketchum for season 23. W/ @childishgamzeno, @CheramiLeigh + more! pic.twitter.com/LNOZLiCiWN— Sarah Natochenny (@sarahnatochenny) June 12, 2020
