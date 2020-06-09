Pokemon Journeys Shows Why Mr. Mime is the Perfect Teammate

✖

Pokemon Journeys: The Series has finally returned with brand new episodes following its COVID-19 hiatus, and its comeback showed a great reason why Mr. Mime is a great addition to Ash Ketchum's team this season. Now that the latest iteration of the series has brought Ash Ketchum and new hero Goh to the Kanto region (serving as their home base this time around), Ash has officially brought along the Mr. Mime that had been helping his mom all this time. As he begins to train his new Riolu in the latest episode, Mr. Mime comes in quite handy.

With the latest episode of the series, Ash has Riolu launch a few of his aura spheres in order to strengthen this technique. To give him a target, Ash has Mr. Mime use reflect and it's pretty hilarious just how well Mr. Mime handles this. Not only does he not budge with any of the attacks, he shows off just a little bit.

Mr Mime is such a mood. I love it. Really hope he is a part of Ash's team this season rather than just being a standby. #Anipoke pic.twitter.com/fMdPWLHYnW — Anipoke Fandom (@AnipokeFandom) June 7, 2020

Mr. Mime has been quite the useful member of Ash Ketchum's team this time around as he was a key reason why Ash managed to take home another Battle Frontier victory in an earlier episode of the series. It has yet to be completely confirmed as to whether or not Mr. Mime is an official member of the team alongside Pikachu, Dragonite, Gengar, and Riolu, but it would definitely fit in with the rest of Ash's super strong crew this series.

Ash Ash Ketchum continues to take on all sorts of battles to work his way up the ranks of the Pokemon World Championships, it's going to take tricky Pokemon like Mr. Mime to throw his opponents off their game. Ash has been riding high as the Alolan League champion, and we really don't want to see this streak end.

How do you feel about Mr. Mime being an official part of Ash Ketchum's team in Pokemon Journeys: The Series? What do you think of his current team so far? Which Pokemon are you hoping join Ash's team as the series continues? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

