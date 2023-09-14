Pokemon Is About to Host Its Own Entrance Exam

Pokemon is celebrating a new era for the Paldea region. The franchise's most recent generation is a bonafide hit, and now the Paldea region is expanding thanks to a special DLC release. After a long wait, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can now access the The Teal Mask DLC, and the IP is hyping the debut with a special cram exam.

Yes, that is right. The Pokemon Company wants you to hit the books when you're not playing your Nintendo Switch. A special entrance exam is about to go live from The Pokemon Company, and it will determine whether you're fit to enter a Pokemon Academy.

According to the latest update from Pokemon, this online quiz will be hosted on September 17th at 7:30 pm JST. The quick will roll through all the major fields of study you'd expect. From math to language and science, this Pokemon exam will test your knowledge big time, and those who get high scores could qualify for select prizes.

As you can see here, the quiz has released a set of practice questions for study. Unfortunately, it seems the majority of this exam will be done in Japanese, but you can always try translating questions if you're determined to sit for this exam. After all, math is a universal language, so that is one hassle you won't have to worry about. And if you speak English fluently, well – part of this exam is meant to test your knowledge there!

Obviously, this exam is meant to shine a light on Paldea's many Pokemon academies. The region has tons of students thanks to these schools, so now fans can find out whether they'd qualify to study in Paldea. But if you are not one for testing, you can always enjoy Pokemon and its academies elsewhere. The entire plot of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet puts you in the shoes of a student in Paldea, you know? All you have to do is play the best-selling game to experience the joys of academia, and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are now available on the Nintendo Switch.

What do you think about this latest Pokemon surprise? Are you planning to take part in this special exam? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!