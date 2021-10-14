Pokemon Viral Video Gives Venasaur the Best Kind of Makeover

When it comes to Pokemon, there are tons of fans who have tried their hand at cosplaying, but some take it to the next level. From horses to cats and even some bugs, fans are always curious to try having their pets cosplay looks inspired by the anime. Now, another one of those Pokemon looks is going viral, and the makeover is pretty much perfect in every way.

The look surfaced over on Reddit where fans all got a look at Venasaur. Or in this case, a Squirtle cosplaying as a Venasaur. The piece dresses up a peppy turtle much like the Grass-type evolution, and it works rather well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see above, the viral video shows a cute tortoise on the move after being dressed up like a Pokemon. The turtle is adorable as it struts across a concrete patio, and its shell has been given a facelift. A felt green base can be seen covering the animal’s natural shell from harm while plenty of more felt creates Venasaur’s foliage.

From its leaves to its trunk and petals, this Pokemon cosplay nails every bit of Venasaur’s look. It is even more impressive to know this cosplay was a DIY project using simple materials like felt. And of course, it is able to withstand this turtle’s sassy strut.

Of course, some Pokemon fans are wondering what this hybrid beast should be called. Venasaur is famously similar to a frog in its anatomy while guys like Blastoise lean towards turtles. It is now a race to see who can coin a name for this chimera, and they better do it fast before this Venasaur mimic runs away!

What do you think of this clever cosplay? Have you ever dressed up your pets as Pokemon..? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.