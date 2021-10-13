Pokemon Parade to Kick Off Universal Studio’s Theme Park Deal

Pokemon is hotter than ever these days, and the franchise is only about to get bigger. With a new game on the horizon, everything from the anime to the merchandise is selling like mad. Not long ago, fans learned Pokemon is also toeing into theme park territory with help from Universal Studios. And now, the brands have announced the park’s first Pokemon attraction.

The news came today courtesy of Universal Studios Japan and The Pokemon Company. It was there the brands informed fans Pokemon will debut in the park with a special parade. Starting next spring, this new parade will bring some iconic mascots out to attendees, and Pikachu will be included in the lineup.

According to the announcement, this parade will be called the No Limit! Parade, and it will welcome a slew of Nintendo icons. For one, Mario will take part in the parade given the park’s successful opening of Super Nintendo World. And of course, Pikachu will join the plumber on their tour of the park.

“The dynamic parade will feature, spectacular floats, outrageous street performers, colorful costumes, high-energy music, and non-stop entertainment. Guests will dance through the decades of music from everything from 60’s rock to modern electronic dance music,” the parade’s description reads. “Families will celebrate and let loose with their favorite characters as they pass by on themed floats representing the diverse dance styles.”

Of course, Pikachu and Mario will not be alone here. They will be joined by other characters from Sesame Street, Minions, Hello Kitty, and even Peanuts characters. This parade is finally going to give up the Snoopy x Pokemon crossover we never knew we needed, so that is something to celebrate.

At this time, there are no firm plans to bring this parade to Universal Studios Orlando, but the door has been opened by Pokemon‘s groundbreaking partnership. There are plans to add a Super Nintendo World to the Florida park, so it isn’t hard to imagine Pikachu coming along for the ride. But for now, the only place you can find this mascot will be over in Japan’s park.

