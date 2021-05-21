Pokemon Artist Gives Godzilla and Ghidorah Gigantamax Forms

✖

The artist behind the realistic Pokemon designs seen in Pokemon: Detective Pikachu has shared some cool Gigantamax designs for Godzilla and King Ghidorah. RJ Palmer is a notable artist who once went viral for their realistic interpretations of Pokemon, and it was such a hit with the Internet that Palmer was eventually brought on to the main franchise to help provide the realistic interpretations of the classic Pokemon designs for Detective Pikachu. Pointing that artistic vision at TOHO's Godzilla franchise, several of the famous Kaiju have gotten cool Pokemon like makeovers.

Following a line of "Gojimon" that saw cute new interpretations of famous TOHO Kaiju like Mecha Godzilla, Biolante, Gigan, and even Baby Godzilla, Palmer shared a slick Gigantamax take on Godzilla and King Ghidorah's Pokemon forms that see the two Kaiju burst at the seams with fiery and shocking energies. Not only that, but Palmer has imagined what kind of powerful Gigantamax moves would be at their disposal like "Extinction Event" and "Graviton Cataclysm." You can check them out below:

Man, this would be cool 😩 pic.twitter.com/TY5tisaIsa — RJ Palmer (@arvalis) October 19, 2020

Palmer even shared the non-Gigantamax forms for the two kaiju, and it's clear by all of these designs that the Titans would fit right into the world of the Pokemon games if we ever got an official crossover between the two franchises:

Of course here are the their standard not giant glowing forms too. Boy I'm proud of that lightning necks idea. Never gonna top that one, may as well quit now. pic.twitter.com/YaoVs6E849 — RJ Palmer (@arvalis) October 19, 2020

While there is no official crossover between Pokemon and Godzilla at the moment, and might never be, the Pokemon franchise has seen several additions inspired by TOHO's line of Kaiju. Pokemon such as Tyranitar and Duraludon notably are interpretations of Godzilla and Mecha Godzilla respectively, so while cool designs like this might not be seen in the official games or anime entries, Pokemon will at least have this in big Kaiju energy in spirit.

But what do you think? Would you want to see an official crossover between Pokemon and Godzilla someday? Which of TOHO's favorite Kaiju would make for the best fits? Which Pokemon would make a great jump in the Godzilla universe instead? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!