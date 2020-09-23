Pokemon Artist Gives Mothra and Ghidorah a Pocket Monster Makeover

✖

The world of Pokemon is fit to bursting with pocket monsters that helps trainers strive to new heights, but not all monsters have made their way into the universe of Ash Ketchum, but one artist behind the first live action anime film for the franchise in Detective Pikachu has lent his talents to imagining what the likes of Godzilla, King Ghidorah, and Mothra might look like as pocket monsters! RJ Palmer became a concept artist for the film thanks to his fan art that imagined Pokemon as realistic creatures walking through our world, and he does an amazing job with these kaiju!

Godzilla is looking to return next year with the colossal showdown between the lizard king and the current ruler of Skull Island in Kong, with Legendary Pictures having had to push back the film from its original release date thanks in part to the coronavirus pandemic. With Godzilla: King of the Monsters doing well at the box office and introducing us to the likes of King Ghidorah and Mothra for the first time with this Western revival of the Toho monsters. While neither Mothra or Ghidorah has been confirmed for the upcoming crossover, the post credit scenes of the previous film certainly leaves the door wide open.

Concept Artist RJ Palmer shared these adorable makeovers that imagine the likes of Godzilla, Mothra, and King Ghidorah as pocket monsters, using what he learned from his work on Detective Pikachu and applying them here with these fantastic re-imaginings:

The gang's all here ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qeEDs6FgJ6 — RJ Palmer has a Kickstarter! (@arvalis) September 20, 2020

While a sequel to Detective Pikachu has yet to be confirmed, we definitely wouldn't be surprised to see RJ return for the further adventures of Ryme City. Based on the success of the film, there definitely is an argument to be made for Pokemon returning once again to the world of live action movies, though we definitely don't expect a crossover to take place between the pocket monsters and the giant kaiju of the Godzilla franchise. An anime series featuring these adorable small kaiju would certainly be welcome!

What do you think of these unique takes on the kaiju of Godzilla? What Pokemon do you think most resembles the giant monsters of Toho? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of monsters big and small!