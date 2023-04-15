Pokemon Cosplay Revisits Twilight Wings With Nessa

Pokemon: Twilight Wings first debuted in 2020, giving anime fans new stories in the Pokemon world that weren't starring Ash Ketchum and his usual allies. Bringing in characters from the games and exploring the Galar Region, Twilight Wings worked well as an anthology spin-off that had Studio Colorido bringing some Pokemon trainers to life for the first time in the anime format. Nessa, the water-type trainer of Pokemon: Sword And Shield fame, was able to play a significant role here, with one cosplayer putting her front and center once again.

Unfortunately, Nessa never had the opportunity to face off against Ash Ketchum in the main series, though Galar was well-represented in the final battles of the main trainer in Pokemon Journeys. With Leon of Galar standing at the top of the food chain, Ash was able to take him down and take the world championship crown before bidding a fond farewell to the anime series. In Twilight Wings, Nessa was struggling with a recent loss, attempting to find herself and her status as a trainer by recalling the accomplishments she had in the past. Even though two new trainers have arrived to lead the charge in Pokemon Horizons, this isn't to say that the anime adaptation will completely close the door when it comes to trainers from the past.

Pokemon: Nessa's Return

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet were the latest entries in the long-running game series, giving players new challenges and gyms to conquer. With the first episode of Pokemon Horizons digging into the new pocket monsters that make up the Nintendo Switch games, we might see trainers from the games make an appearance. Regardless of who might make an appearance, it's clear that Liko and Roy are going to have some big challenges in their future.

Pokemon might have first debuted as a video game, but the franchise has found a way to weave the stories of both its games and anime together. Trainers from the games have clearly made the leap to the television series in the past. Hopefully, we'll see some Scarlet and Violet trainers appear in Liko and Roy's journey.

What do you think of this fresh take on Nessa? Do you think we'll get more Pokemon spin-off series in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.